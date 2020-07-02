Breaking News
Gov. Greg Abbott announces executive order requiring Texans to wear face covering in public spaces

Truck with $1.5 million worth of cocaine stopped near El Paso

Crime

by: Karla Draksler

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol found nearly 50 pounds of cocaine in a truck that drove through Ysleta checkpoint early Tuesday morning.

A white Ford truck with temporary Oklahoma plates was stopped at around 4 p.m. at the border checkpoint east of El Paso.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, a drug-sniffing dog inspected the vehicle and discovered 49.05 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs were hidden below a trap door that was leading to the truck’s fuel tank.

The driver was a 23-year-old man who is a U.S. citizen. He was arrested on the spot and is awaiting criminal prosecution by the Drug Enforcement Administration. His name was not released by Border Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Destination Texas- Rocket Buster Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destination Texas- Rocket Buster Boots"

Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez"

Locals finding ways to enjoy the summer by having 'stay-cations' at El Paso hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals finding ways to enjoy the summer by having 'stay-cations' at El Paso hotels"

Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims"

Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico"

Locomotive FC launches 'Cutout Conductors' ahead of 2020 season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locomotive FC launches 'Cutout Conductors' ahead of 2020 season"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime

More from Border Report

More Border Report