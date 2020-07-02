Truck with $1.5 million worth of cocaine stopped near El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol found nearly 50 pounds of cocaine in a truck that drove through Ysleta checkpoint early Tuesday morning.

A white Ford truck with temporary Oklahoma plates was stopped at around 4 p.m. at the border checkpoint east of El Paso.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, a drug-sniffing dog inspected the vehicle and discovered 49.05 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs were hidden below a trap door that was leading to the truck’s fuel tank.

The driver was a 23-year-old man who is a U.S. citizen. He was arrested on the spot and is awaiting criminal prosecution by the Drug Enforcement Administration. His name was not released by Border Patrol.