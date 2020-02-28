Troopers shoot at tires to end car chase as it neared an El Paso school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car chase through the Lower Valley ended when a Trooper fired at the tires of the suspect’s car as it neared an Elementary School.

Pedro Rosales, 32, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest following a Friday morning car chase through the Lower Valley, an email from the Department of Public Safety said.

“The truck continued driving erratically and was nearing Del Valle Elementary school as well as the soccer fields and softball fields,” the email said. “An assisting trooper attempted to disable the truck and fired his weapon at the truck tires.”

The truck came to a stop about half a mile away from Del Valle High School following the gunshot, the email said.

No one was injured during the chase and Troopers are still investigating the incident.