Trial for man accused in 2019 stabbing death set to begin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The trial for the man accused of stabbing his friend to death in an argument over drugs will begin this week.

Nikko Edwardo Mata, 28, is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Carlos Alberto Elias at a home in the 1000 block of East Nevada on the night of February 19, 2019. Elias was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

As KTSM previously reported, police allege there was a group of people doing drugs inside the home when an argument began, leading to the stabbing.

Court records show a jury trial was set to begin last Friday with jury selection in the 409th District Court. Mata has been in the El Paso County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond since his arrest last February.