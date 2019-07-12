Trial continues for former El Paso priest accused of sexually assaulting children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday marked day three for the trial of ex-priest, Miguel Luna, 68, who is facing 12 charges of sexually assaulting minors.

As KTSM previously reported, Luna is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl who was an altar server during his time at Corpus Christi Church in El Paso during the 90s.

The abuse began when the victim was eight years old and continued until she was 18.

During Thursday’s trial, the victim’s adoptive mother took the stand, explaining that Luna would show up to her workplace looking for the victim, stating; “I told him she wanted nothing to do with him and to let her be.”

The victim’s sister also testified, saying, “I let my sister down,” for never reporting the abuse.

A second victim later took to the stand, testifying that she had also been sexually abused as a child by Luna.

The second victim claimed Luna sexually abused her during his time in Alpine while in the seminary during the early 80s.

“He told me that if I was to say anything they wouldn’t believe me because of his position in the church and he was an adult and I was a kid,” she said.

The victim later said she was impregnated by Luna at the age of 13 in 1983, which ended in abortion.

Luna allegedly threatened to hurt himself if she thought of telling anyone. She said Luna had driven his car into a tree blaming the victim and scaring her.

“He said, ‘You see, I told you that I would do something and hurt myself’ and told me that it was my fault he was like that,” the victim said.

She also explained since the abuse, she has been medicated for depression and anxiety.

The trial is currently in recess and will resume Friday morning at 9 a.m.