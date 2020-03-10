Breaking News
Trial begins for man accused of shooting EPPD officers in 2018

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The trial is set to begin for the man accused of opening fire on a pair of El Paso Police Officers in 2018.

Monday was jury selection in the case against Ricardo Cereceres. He faces several charges including two counts of Attempted Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon in Weapons-Free Zone.

As KTSM previously reported, Cereceres is accused of running from police and into a business on Alameda in December 2018. Investigators say Cereceres then “ambushed and fired upon the officers in the patrol car.” The officers returned fire before crashing their vehicle behind the business.

One of the officers, Felipe Bermudez, was hit in the hand during the incident. He was regularly featured on the popular A&E television show ‘Live PD’ at the time of the shooting.

The trial begins in the 243rd District Court, Judge Selena Solis presiding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

