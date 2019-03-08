Trial begins for man accused of killing former KLAQ DJ

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a former KLAQ DJ is now underway.

As KTSM previously reported, Leonel Hernandez is facing murder charges for the death of Richard "Mardi Gras" Madrigal in June 2016.

According to witnesses on the stand, Madrigal suffered one bullet wound in the right occipatal area of his skull and a superficial cut from a bullet that grazed his cheek.

The first witness who testified was Isis Lozoya, the daughter of a woman who was dating Hernandez and also knew Madrigal.

Lozoya told the jury that her mother sent her the following texts after his death:

"I think Leo killed Rick"

"He shot him on the floor...please don't tell anyone."

A doctor later took the stand and explained details from Madrigal's autopsy. He revealed that Madrigal had a blood alcohol level of .22 and THC in his system at the time of his death.

Crime investigators from the El Paso Police Department also testified, giving more information on the scene and apartment in which Madrigal was found dead.

Prosecutors also showed the jury photos showing Madrigal lying in a pool of blood.

If convicted of the murder, Hernandez could face up to 99 years behind bars.

The trial will resume on Friday; stay with KTSM for updates from the courtroom.