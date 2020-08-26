Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested a wanted man after stopping him for a traffic violation.

Deputies stopped 28-year-old Issac Palomares at the 7000 block of First Street and conducted a warrant check. As a result, deputies learned that Palomares was wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Dallas County.  

Deputies said that as Palomares was being taken into custody, he attempted to evade and resist arrest, as well as assaulting the arresting deputy. The deputy sustained minor injuries, and Palomares was subsequently arrested.  

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention w/previous conviction, attempt to take weapon from an officer and assault peace officer. He is being held on a $21,000 bond.

