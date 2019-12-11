Tornillo teacher arrested, accused of relationship with students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Tornillo High School teacher who was placed on administrative leave earlier this month has been arrested.

Andres Soliz, 32, is charged with two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes unit arrested him on a warrant Tuesday.

Soliz has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with bonds totaling $40,000.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation with possible additional charges pending.

The Tornillo Independent School District told KTSM last week that a teacher was on administrative leave pending an investigation.