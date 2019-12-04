Tornillo High School teacher on administrative leave during sexual misconduct investigation

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Sheriff’s Office tells KTSM it received an “allegation of sexual misconduct” regarding a teacher at Tornillo High School. A spokesperson did not provide further details about the allegation.

An assistant superintendent with the Tornillo district confirms one of its high school teachers was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The assistant superintendent also did not provide additional details on the allegation.

The sheriff’s office says it is in the preliminary information-gathering phase.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to KTSM and KTSM.com as we update with the latest information.

