Tip leads to arrest of woman who hit El Paso firefighter and fled scene

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A tip led to the arrest of a woman who allegedly hit an El Paso firefighter and left the scene, the El Paso Police Department said.

Shiloh Danielle Hutchings, 47, is booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on an accident involving serious bodily injury charge, a news release from the police department said.

“A tip from a citizen who ‘heard something’ and stepped up provided the vital lead which led to Hutchings’ arrest,” the release said.

Her blue 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe was located by Special Traffic Investigations officers last week after it was left at a business on Rushing Street with no plates, police said.

The US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force located Hutchings at a hotel on Dyer Street and she was arrested, police said.

According to jail records, Hutchings had previously been arrested approximately 13 times prior to this offense due to charges such as driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, fraud, unlawfully carry weapons and other charges.

Hutchings’s first arrest dates back to 1992, court documents said.

Firefighter Armando Lopez was responding to a traffic accident on Feb. 12 on Transmountain Road near Resler when he was struck by an SUV or pickup truck. The vehicle left the scene without stopping, police said.

According to a GoFundMe page, Lopez is also a nurse. An update posted last week said he was in stable condition and continues to improve.

