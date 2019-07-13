Tip leads to arrest of ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A tip on the whereabouts of a woman featured as one of the “Most Wanted” fugitives of the week two weeks ago led to her arrest on Thursday.

Monica Flores was wanted on outstanding warrants for Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction, Injury to a Child/Elderly Disabled with the intent of Bodily Injury and for Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1G.

Deputies were able to locate Flores in the 900 block of Horizon Boulevard July 12 after a tip came into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on her possible location.

Flores was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center where she is currently being held without bond.