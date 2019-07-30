Tip leads to arrest of man who used a child to steal packages from Canutillo porch

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man suspected of using a young child to steal a UPS package from the porch of a Canutillo home back in March was arrested this month thanks to a tip.

Christian Guzman, 26, is charged with Theft of Property $100<$750 and Abandoning or Endangering a Child connected with the incident that happened on March 14, 2019.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Detectives say thanks to the release of still images and surveillance photos from the theft, a tip came forward that led them to Guzman, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

The video showed a white sedan driving up to a home after UPS delivered a package. A child, about five years old, was seen hopping out of the car and taking the package from the doorstep.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows Guzman allegedly accelerated the car before the child was properly secured in a booster seat or seat belt.

Sheriff’s Investigators did not say how the child captured on cam is related to Guzman.

According to federal court records, Guzman had been in custody of the West Texas Regional Detention Facility since March 21, after U.S. Marshals Service picked him up on a probation violation for a previous federal conviction of Conspiracy to Smuggle Illegal Aliens.

Upon release from his federal term on July 18, he was re-arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center where he is still being held on a $17,500 cash bond.