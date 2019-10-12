Tip leads to arrest of man suspected of dumping puppies in Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a man suspected of dropping a box of puppies in a Horizon dumpster in early September.

Alejandro Hernandez, 54, is charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals.

According to EPCSO investigators, surveillance videos showed a man arriving at a business the 690 block of Horizon Boulevard on September 2. The suspect got out of a dark-colored Hyundai and dropped a box containing six puppies into the dumpster.

The puppies were taken into custody by Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare officers.

A media release on October 7 led investigators to a tip regarding the identity of the man in the surveillance video footage.

Hernandez was identified as the suspect and arrested by EPCSO Deputies on Friday, October 11. His bonds totaled $1,500. He has since posted bond and been released.