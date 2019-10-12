Tip leads to arrest of man suspected of dumping puppies in Horizon

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a man suspected of dropping a box of puppies in a Horizon dumpster in early September.

Alejandro Hernandez, 54, is charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals.

According to EPCSO investigators, surveillance videos showed a man arriving at a business the 690 block of Horizon Boulevard on September 2. The suspect got out of a dark-colored Hyundai and dropped a box containing six puppies into the dumpster.

The puppies were taken into custody by Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare officers.

A media release on October 7 led investigators to a tip regarding the identity of the man in the surveillance video footage.

Hernandez was identified as the suspect and arrested by EPCSO Deputies on Friday, October 11. His bonds totaled $1,500. He has since posted bond and been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More crime

More Crime