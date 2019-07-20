Three stabbed in East El Paso overnight

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a stabbing at an East El Paso apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Trevino Place Apartments located at 10891 Edgemere Blvd. near Lee Trevino.

According to emergency dispatchers, three people were taken to a hospital. Two were transported with injuries that are considered serious. The third was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson with the El Paso Police Department tells KTSM that Crimes Against Persons Unit was not dispatched to the scene to investigate, indicating that the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

