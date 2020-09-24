Three people shot in Lower Valley shooting, four arrested

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were shot early Tuesday morning in a shooting on Newland Street in the Lower Valley, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police arrested 20-year-old David Angel Roque, of the 11800 block of Flor del Rio; 21-year-old Gabriel Ruben Magana, of the 500 block of Barnhart; 22-year-old Julio Cesar Villanueva, of the 100 block of Buford; and 17-year-old Mayra Lizeth Gonzalez, of Chaparral, New Mexico, in connection to the incident.

Mission Valley patrol officers responded to the shooting call and located two victims in the backyard of a residence in the 8100 block of Newland. According to police, the first victim sustained gunshot wounds and the second victim injured his arm during the incident. Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

Police said that Roque and Magana went to the victims’ home with firearms. When they arrived at the residence, they allegedly assaulted the first victim. The second victim was also armed with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with Roque and Magana when he witnessed the assault on his roommate.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. However, the four suspects were taken into custody when Roque and Magana, both suffering from gunshot wounds, arrived at the same hospital where the first victim was being treated.

Police said that Villanueva drove the offenders to the scene of the shooting. Gonzalez was a passenger in the car prior to the shooting and was the driver who drove from the scene to

the hospital, according to police.

Magana, Villanueva and Gonzalez were booked into El Paso County Detention facility for engaging in organized criminal activity (EIOCA)-aggravated assault.

Magana’s bond was set at $50,000, Villanueva’s bond was set at $100,000 and Gonzalez’s bond was set at $25,000.

Roque was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he remains. He was charged with EIOCA-aggravated assault and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

This is the third shooting in El Paso this week, and the second shooting to happen on Tuesday.