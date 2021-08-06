Three men arrested in connection to fatal Eastside shooting in July

Shaheem Samuel, left, and Mauricio Romero are two of the three suspects in a fatal July shooting in East El Paso. Brian Arrington’s mugshot is not available.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three suspects in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East El Paso on July 31 have been arrested.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 21-year-old Shaheem Samuel was arrested on Sunday and 19-year-old Mauricio Romero was arrested on Monday. They were charged with failing to report a felony. Both men have a $15,000 bond. On Thursday, 20-year-old Brian Arrington was arrested and charged with murder.

The three were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

The men are charged in relation to the murder of Paulo Young, who died July 31 after being shot outside a house party at the 2300 block of Villa Plata Drive in East El Paso.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit said that about 4 a.m. on July 31, several shots were fired into the street during the party and the host then asked everyone to leave. Young was shot as partygoers were walking to their cars.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

