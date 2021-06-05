Three men accused of threatening victim with gun after causing car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three men were arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Far East El Paso.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Aldo Navar Fernandez; 38-year-old Carlos Alfredo Ortiz; and 47-year-old Fernando Serrano. Fernandez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying; and Ortiz and Serrano were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

On Friday, EPCSO deputies were called to the 13100 block of Soleen Road in Far East El Paso in reference to a kidnapping in progress. The victim said that three unknown men caused a vehicle crash and then proceeded to threaten him with a handgun.

The three suspects then attempted to take the victim into custody for failing to meet bond requirements set by a local bonding company, assaulting the victim in the process.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

