Three arrested on suspicion of trafficking crystal meth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three men are under arrest for allegedly trafficking crystal meth in the Lower Valley.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the 200 block of S. Americas near Alameda Avenue on Wednesday, February 12. During the investigation, they say they found two pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the possession of three suspects.

The three men, identified as Oscar Hernandez, 38, Christobal Solis-Garcia, 38, and Homero Perez Jr., 22, are each facing charges of Manufacutre/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1>400G. Perez is facing an additional count of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2<1G, and Hernandez is also charged with Evading Arrest or Detention.

The three men are being held in the El Paso County Detention Center on bonds ranging from $150,000 to $152,000.