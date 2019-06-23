Three arrested in alleged car parts theft scheme

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three men were arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on Thursday, June 13 after being called to a theft in progress at the Pull-A-Part yard located in the 12000 block of Montana.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to locate five suspects who allegedly broke into the yard. During the investigation, deputies learned that three of the suspects had been staging numerous parts throughout the Pull-A-Part yard in an effort to enter the business after hours through a cut security fence.

Alberto Silva, 19, Joshua Garcia, 28, and Andres Garcia, 19, were all arrested on June 21 on arrest warrants. They have each been charged with Theft over $100 and less than $750. The two Garcias were additionally charged with Criminal Trespass.