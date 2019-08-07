The deadliest year since 1995, El Paso grapples with loss of ‘safest city’ moniker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has consistently boasted one of the lowest murder rates in the country for cities with a population over 500,000. Saturday’s tragic events at the Cielo Vista Walmart changed all of that very quickly for the city.

Despite the incredibly high death toll on Saturday, bringing the year to date total homicides to 31 for 2019, at least 15 other years since 1960 had higher or equal homicide rates.

This year will go down as the single deadliest event in El Paso history and the deadliest year in 24 years, since 1995, at the end of the so-called gang war that claimed 38 lives.

The peak period in homicide cases came from 1980 to 1995 when El Paso averaged 39.5 murders per year.

By the numbers (Since 1960):