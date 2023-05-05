EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders was arrested Wednesday, April 26 in Lubbock.

Stacey Lee Allen, 48, of Sierra Blanca, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents.

Several agencies assisted in the multi-agency investigation including Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen had been wanted since Aug. 22, when DPS Criminal Investigations Division in El Paso issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 1995, Allen was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 14-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to four years in prison. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $14,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that led to the arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted. Tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Officials remind the community to do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.