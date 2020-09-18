Texas man who wanted to rape and eat teenager sentenced to 40 years in prison

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTSM) – A Texas man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for child exploitation violations, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced on Thursday.

23-year-old Alexander Nathan Barter pleaded guilty on December 20, 2019, to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District, in October 2018, Barter posted an ad on a dark web site stating, “I’d like to try necrophilia and cannibalism, and see how it feels to take a life. If you’d be willing to let me kill you, are in the US (preferably in the south), and can travel by car, contact me.”

An undercover officer saw the ad and responded, utilizing the persona of a father with a 13-year-old daughter.

Officials said that between October 9, 2018, and October 19, 2018, Barter and the undercover officer exchanged a series of messages that included Barter’s repeated interest in raping, killing, and eating the 13-year old child.

According to officials, Barter then provided the undercover officer with instructions on traveling from Florida to Shelby County, Texas, what to tell the child to get her acquiescence to travel, and how to conceal evidence of their crime.

Officials said that on Oct. 19, Barter arrived at the designated meet site in Joaquin, Texas with a knife, trash bag, cellular phone, and a tablet.

“As this chilling case demonstrates, online talk is not always just talk. The constant vigilance of our law enforcement partners has prevented an evildoer from finding a like-minded accomplice and bringing his grisly plan to fruition,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox. “This case is a sobering reminder of how the brave men and women of law enforcement face down the worst of the worst in the scariest of scenarios.”

“In my 23-year-career in law enforcement, this is among the most morally depraved and appalling criminal conspiracies that I have come across,” said Mark Dawson, a special agent in charge of HSI Houston. “Without the quick and decisive actions of special agents from HSI Cocoa Beach and HSI Beaumont, this disturbed predator would still be out there looking for potential victims to carry out his sick and demented fantasies.”