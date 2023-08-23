EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were recently arrested and charged after a suspected stash house was discovered in West El Paso, and a 13-year-old child locked in one of the bedrooms, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Earlier in August, DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents along with Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the El Paso and New Mexico United States Border Patrol Anti-Smuggling Units discovered a suspected stash house in which agents observed a make-shift door with a lock in the main hallway and found each room door also had coded locks.

Further investigation revealed the house was being utilized for sex trafficking and the trafficking of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

DPS says the Texas Department of Family Protective Services (TDFPS) and DPS Victim Services Counselor (VESS) assisted the child and were eventually turned over to officials.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. At this time, the following individuals have been arrested and/or charged:

Jose Sierra Jr., 43, of El Paso, was charged with child endangerment – imminent danger bodily injury and possession of marijuana.

Francisco Luevano, 47, of El Paso, was charged with child endangerment – imminent danger bodily injury and possession of cocaine.

So far this year, 250 stash houses have been located in the El Paso Sector, according to DPS.

DPS encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately. To make a report call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/650. Rewards of up to $5,000 are available.

These types of investigations highlight the partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking, according to DPS.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Citizens can also report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.