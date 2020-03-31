Terrifying kidnapping attempt foiled by Mayfield HS wrestling champ

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Mayfield High School wrestler is being hailed as a hero after helping to stop a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 2-year-old child.

Daniel Beltran Arroyo, 21, is charged with Kidnapping, two counts of Abuse of a Child, five counts of battery, and two counts of assault after the terrifying incident.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, a woman and her three children – ages nine, two, and one — had just gotten off a Greyhound bus at the Chucky’s Convenience Store located at 800 Thorpe Road when Beltran began staring at her. After several attempts to get him to stop, he allegedly lunged at her 2-year-old and grabbed her. The young mother fell backward onto her back, where her 1-year-old child was strapped in a carrier.

Several bystanders attempted to help the woman, but Beltran continued to try and grab her children, reportedly screaming “I want the kids,” and “give me the kids.” During the melee, the woman and her children were able to seek shelter inside the Chucky’s. According to court documents and surveillance video, Beltran attempted to break into the store to get the children and punched several people including bystanders, store employees and Greyhound employees.

He was eventually able to break through the door of the store where he ran toward the children.

Canaan Bower, 16, who recently placed first in the District Wrestling Championship, was across the street getting gas at another convenience store and sprang into action. He rushed into the store and quickly used wrestling maneuvers to pin Beltran to the floor, where he held him for several minutes until Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived.

Surveillance footage shared from the scene showed how multiple people attempted to stop Beltran without luck until the 16-year-old, 6-foot-2-inch, 250-pound wrestling champ arrived on the scene.

Court documents say the mother, store clerk, Greyhound employee, and a male bystander were all punched or injured in the incident by Beltran.

Since the incident, Bower’s story has gone viral. His story was featured on USA Wrestling and tweeted by President of UFC Dana White, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and Mario Lopez. After multiple fake social media accounts surfaced attempting to collect funds for Bower, his family set up their own account in hopes no one else would attempt to profit off Bower’s story.

Bower’s father, Troy, shared surveillance footage in the Facebook post below.

Beltran is being held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention Center. Authorities say Beltran’s last known address is Phoenix, Arizona and he has no known ties to the Las Cruces area.