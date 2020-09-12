Teens hunting for El Paso HS ghosts encounter armed robber instead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s rumored to be one of the most haunted places in El Paso, but earlier this month, a different kind of terrifying sighting spooked two teens at El Paso High School.

It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, when two teens parked in the 1500 block of N. Virginia Street next to El Paso High. The teens told police they were attempting to see ghosts in the notoriously haunted campus when a man knocked on the window of their car.

The couple lowered their window, and the man threatened the pair with a gun. He then forced them out of the car and ransacked the vehicle. The suspect got away with an iPhone and some loose change. He fled the area on foot westbound on Crosby Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, between 18 to 20 years old, short hair and bushy eyebrows. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the armed robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.