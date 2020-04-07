Teens charged in Lower Valley car burglaries

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINT, Texas (KTSM) — Five El Paso teens are facing charges associated with burglarizing several vehicles in the Lower Valley Sunday night.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 13600 block of Alameda near Clint High School in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. Responding deputies located five teens wanted in connection to the alleged crime.

EPCSO says the teens, two of whom are juveniles, burglarized several vehicles nearby, removing cell phones, chargers and other electronics without consent.

The three teens who were charged as adults were Bryan Soto, 17, Earvin Sanchez, 17, and Felipe Almanzar, 17. Each of them are charged with two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. The two juveniles were turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department for similar charges.

Soto posted a $4,000 bond and was released Monday. Almanzar is still behind bars on $4,000 bond and Sanchez is facing an additional charge of failure to Identify, is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to lock their vehicles, trunks, and tailgates and remove any valuables inside your vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus Update: Monday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Update: Monday Night"

Columbus residents have mixed feelings about temporary housing for border-wall workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Columbus residents have mixed feelings about temporary housing for border-wall workers"

Border Wall construction continues east of Columbus, N.M.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Wall construction continues east of Columbus, N.M."

4.6.20 ACLU LAWSUIT

Thumbnail for the video titled "4.6.20 ACLU LAWSUIT"

Message from the mayor of Laredo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Message from the mayor of Laredo"

Message from the mayor of Laredo in Spanish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Message from the mayor of Laredo in Spanish"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime