Teens charged in Lower Valley car burglaries

CLINT, Texas (KTSM) — Five El Paso teens are facing charges associated with burglarizing several vehicles in the Lower Valley Sunday night.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 13600 block of Alameda near Clint High School in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. Responding deputies located five teens wanted in connection to the alleged crime.

EPCSO says the teens, two of whom are juveniles, burglarized several vehicles nearby, removing cell phones, chargers and other electronics without consent.

The three teens who were charged as adults were Bryan Soto, 17, Earvin Sanchez, 17, and Felipe Almanzar, 17. Each of them are charged with two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. The two juveniles were turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department for similar charges.

Soto posted a $4,000 bond and was released Monday. Almanzar is still behind bars on $4,000 bond and Sanchez is facing an additional charge of failure to Identify, is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to lock their vehicles, trunks, and tailgates and remove any valuables inside your vehicle.