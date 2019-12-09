Live Now
WATCH LIVE: The House Judiciary continues impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump

Teens arrested in burglary, vandalism at Lynn Middle School, Las Cruces Police say

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy LCPD.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Two teenagers were arrested after breaking into a Las Cruces middle school on Sunday, police said.

The teens, ages 13 and 17, are brothers who allegedly broke into Lynn Middle School at about 5 a.m. on Dec. 8, police said in a news release.

Investigators later learned the two teens broke a window and entered the building repeatedly throughout the day, police said.

“The boys are suspected of stealing food and damaging a vending machine along with clothing and a computer from at least one classroom,” the release said. “Investigators also determined the boys gained entry and caused damage to classrooms and property within the school.”

A custodian later saw the two boys in the school and called the police who found the brothers and took them into custody.

The damage is estimated at more than $1,000 and the boys were given juvenile class III citations charging them with non-residential burglary, larceny and criminal damage to property, police said.

They were turned over to their parents. The names of minors are routinely not released in juvenile cases.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime