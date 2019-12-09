Teens arrested in burglary, vandalism at Lynn Middle School, Las Cruces Police say

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Two teenagers were arrested after breaking into a Las Cruces middle school on Sunday, police said.

The teens, ages 13 and 17, are brothers who allegedly broke into Lynn Middle School at about 5 a.m. on Dec. 8, police said in a news release.

Investigators later learned the two teens broke a window and entered the building repeatedly throughout the day, police said.

“The boys are suspected of stealing food and damaging a vending machine along with clothing and a computer from at least one classroom,” the release said. “Investigators also determined the boys gained entry and caused damage to classrooms and property within the school.”

A custodian later saw the two boys in the school and called the police who found the brothers and took them into custody.

The damage is estimated at more than $1,000 and the boys were given juvenile class III citations charging them with non-residential burglary, larceny and criminal damage to property, police said.

They were turned over to their parents. The names of minors are routinely not released in juvenile cases.