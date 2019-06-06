Teens allegedly assault, rob victims during meet-up arranged on ‘Letgo’ resale app

Police arrested three El Paso teenagers for allegedly assaulting and robbing victims whom they had arranged to meet using the “Letgo” resale app.

According to a news release, the robbery happened the evening of May 25 at the Zaragoza Port of Entry.

Police say the two victims arrived at the bridge to sell a cell phone when they were assaulted and had their money and property stolen.

Diego Manuel Hernandez, 18, Richard Roberto Ledesma, 19, and Anthony Nieto, 17, were taken into custody.

All three were charged with robbery and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $10,000.

In light of the incident, police recommend the community to use the department’s five regional command centers as a meeting point for e-commerce.

“The El Paso Police Department wants to minimize those engaging in e-commerce transactions from becoming victims of crime,” officials wrote in a news release.