Teenager arrested in drive-by shooting death of Socorro HS student

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Investigators say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Jesus Estrada on January 22.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 11000 block of Villa Del Mar in Socorro when law enforcement received a shots-fired/subject down call. Upon arrival, authorities located Estrada dead on the scene.

Estrada, 15, was a well-liked student at Socorro High School. Members of the El Paso 49ers Youth Football team say Estrada was a former member of their team. They have organized a GoFundMe to assist his family with expenses.

A spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Sunday morning saying the suspect is a 16-year-old boy who lives in the Sparks area of Horizon City.

He was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Saturday morning by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and referred to the Juvenile Probation Department where he is charged with Murder.

The case is still under investigation and due to the age of the suspect, no additional information was immediately available.