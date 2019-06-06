Teenager accused in Far East El Paso robbery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. EPCSO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested a teenager in connection with a Memorial Day robbery in Far East El Paso.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Eastlake where they were told that four suspects had driven away from the scene.

Investigators later found the vehicle and pulled its occupants over at the intersection of Rojas and Eastlake.

Officials say only two of the four suspects -- Jose Alberto Orozco, 24, and Julian Rizo Campa, 17 -- were inside the vehicle. The two others were reportedly dropped off after the robbery.

According to the release, Orozco was booked for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carry of a firearm as a result of the traffic stop. Campa was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, investigators identified Alejandro Galindo, 17, as the suspect accused of carrying out the robbery.

Galindo was charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

All three were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Galindo posted a $50,500 bond and was released Wednesday morning. Orozco and Campa were both released on May 27 after posting a $3,350 and $5,000 bond, respectively.