Teen who killed 13-year-old girl in hit-and-run in Upper Valley gets probation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A teenage driver who hit and killed a 13-year-old girl walking home from school and then fled the scene last year has been sentenced to probation.

Samuel Thomas Garcia, 17, pleaded guilty in the 409th District Court on Thursday morning to one count of an accident involving death.

He received a 10-year suspended prison sentence, as per a plea agreement with the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.

The agreement also included a $5,000 fine, 800 hours of community service, a curfew, and being required to get a college degree

Garcia was driving in the 5500 block of Montoya Drive when he hit and killed Giselle Martinez, 13, while she was walking home from Lincoln Middle School with her brother.

“I hope that you never forget Giselle’s face when you get in the car,” Giselle’s mother, Gabriella, said.

Giselle Martinez, 13

As KTSM previously reported, an affidavit said Garcia told a friend he fell asleep while driving before he hit the girl.

“This was not an accident, you did not fall asleep at the wheel,” Gabriella Martinez said. “You know it and God knows it.”



Garcia said he woke up and saw the girl on the hood of his truck before driving off.

The teenager was arrested on Sept. 10 after he turned himself into the El Paso Police Department.

An arrest warrant had already been obtained following the information that was in the affidavit.