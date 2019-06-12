Teen shot in Lower Valley hotel, El Paso Police arrest suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A teenager was shot at a Lower Valley hotel on Wednesday morning and police say they have the suspect in custody.

Andrew Renee Aguilar, 20, was arrested at about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn at 900 N. Yarbrough.

Police said in a news release that he shot a 16-year-old boy in a hotel room.

Investigators discovered that the two were arguing throughout the night before Aguilar allegedly shot him in the chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Aguilar was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.

Police are still investigating the shooting.