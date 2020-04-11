Teen charged with shooting at car in Far East El Paso County

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 18-year-old El Paso man is accused of shooting at a car in Far East El Paso County intersection last Thursday.

Juan Alejandro Mata, 18, was arrested after El Paso County Sheriff’s Investigators responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Commercial Drive and Montana Avenue, less than seven miles from the El Paso-Hudspeth County line.

The victims reported an unknown assailant shot at their vehicle from an SUV. Thankfully, they had no injuries to report or property damage to their vehicle.

Investigators learned Mata was allegedly responsible for the shooting. He was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center Friday, April 10 and charged with Unlawful Carrying of Weapon and Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm. His bonds total $1,500.

