Teen charged in Eastlake-area robbery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An investigation into a robbery at a Far East El Paso convenience store led to the arrest of a teenager late last week.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s office investigators, they were called to a convenience store in the 12200 block of Eastlake Boulevard on Saturday, March 21 in reference to a robbery.

After a monthlong investigation, 17-year-old Isaiah Coronado was identified as the suspect in the robbery. He was arrested at a home in the 14700 block of Calhoun Drive in Horizon City on Friday, April 24.

Coronado was released Sunday on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.