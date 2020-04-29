Breaking News
El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Teen charged in Eastlake-area robbery

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An investigation into a robbery at a Far East El Paso convenience store led to the arrest of a teenager late last week.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s office investigators, they were called to a convenience store in the 12200 block of Eastlake Boulevard on Saturday, March 21 in reference to a robbery.

After a monthlong investigation, 17-year-old Isaiah Coronado was identified as the suspect in the robbery. He was arrested at a home in the 14700 block of Calhoun Drive in Horizon City on Friday, April 24.

Coronado was released Sunday on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Catholic Diocese of El Paso says churches will remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catholic Diocese of El Paso says churches will remain closed"

El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths"

Texas counties with low COVID-19 case count weigh opening businesses at 25% or 50%

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas counties with low COVID-19 case count weigh opening businesses at 25% or 50%"

El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths"

Woman’s body is discovered near south Juarez cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman’s body is discovered near south Juarez cemetery"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime