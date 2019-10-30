Teen arrested in double-shooting outside Sudz Lounge in Lower Valley

Daniel Frausto, 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with an Oct. 11 shooting outside Sudz Lounge in El Paso’s Lower Valley. (Courtesy EPPD)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting outside a Lower Valley bar.

Daniel Frausto, 18, allegedly shot two men about 2:20 a.m. Oct. 11 outside Sudz Lounge on the 7000 block of Alameda Avenue, police said.

Police identified the victims as Raul Fernandez, 44, and Sergio Martinez, 46.

Investigators believe Fernandez and Martinez were arguing with Frausto before a fight broke out and Frausto opened fire.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested Frausto on Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 5700 of Ybarra Court in Central El Paso.

Frausto is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail with bond set at $750,000.