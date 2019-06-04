Crime

SWAT team responds to armed man barricaded in East El Paso home

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 07:12 PM MST

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 07:32 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are responding to an armed man barricaded inside an East El Paso home Monday evening.

According to police, the department's SWAT team responded before 8 p.m. to the 2000 block of Ivory Gate off Saul Kleinfeld.

It is unclear if this incident is related to the deadly shooting that happened in a nearby neighborhood earlier Monday evening.

KTSM has a crew at the scene; check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News