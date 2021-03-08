East El Paso SWAT situation triggered by student making outcry in online class

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A SWAT situation in East El Paso is over after an hours-long standoff triggered by a 6-year-old student reporting a domestic assault to their teacher during online class Monday morning.

The incident unfolded at a home at the 2200 block of Cumbre Negra Street in East El Paso. The residence is close to the Albertson’s on Yarbrough and Montwood.

According to El Paso Police, a man inside the home assaulted his wife and destroyed her cell phone. That’s when the 6-year-old child told their teacher, who called 911.

Responding officers say the children’s mother escaped once they arrived, but the suspect barricaded himself inside the house, the 6-year-old child and a 3-year-old child. The Crisis Management and SWAT team responded to the scene and negotiated a peaceful surrender at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The suspect will be charged with Assault, Family Violence, Interference with an Emergency Call, and additional charges are pending.

“Things fell in the right place, luckily. One of the children happened to be online with a teacher who did the right thing, didn’t hesitate to call 911 and provided 911 with as much information as she could,” said EPPD Spokesperson Sgt. Enrique Carrillo.

Ysleta ISD confirms the student is enrolled in the district, but declined to identify the campus.