UPDATE: Suspect in SWAT standoff in West El Paso neighborhood taken into custody

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has confirmed the subject was taken into custody around 2:30 PM on Wednesday. Emergency crews treated the subject who reportedly had self-inflicted injuries.
ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT Team was called to a West El Paso neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
The call was concerning a “barricaded subject” in the 6300 block of Casper Ridge, an El Paso Police Department alert said. Please avoid the area.
In a tweet, Police said a man is armed with a rifle and has shot himself. He is refusing to surrender.
