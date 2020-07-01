Breaking News
8 of 10 people involved in the deadly crash on Paisano named by El Paso Police

UPDATE: Suspect in SWAT standoff in West El Paso neighborhood taken into custody

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has confirmed the subject was taken into custody around 2:30 PM on Wednesday. Emergency crews treated the subject who reportedly had self-inflicted injuries.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT Team was called to a West El Paso neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The call was concerning a “barricaded subject” in the 6300 block of Casper Ridge, an El Paso Police Department alert said. Please avoid the area.

In a tweet, Police said a man is armed with a rifle and has shot himself. He is refusing to surrender.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Deadly crash was human smuggling attempt, Border Patrol says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash was human smuggling attempt, Border Patrol says"

U.S. Border Patrol statement on Thursday morning crash in Downtown El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Border Patrol statement on Thursday morning crash in Downtown El Paso"

'The Alaskan' a suspect in 12 Juarez murders

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Alaskan' a suspect in 12 Juarez murders"

MiLB season officially canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "MiLB season officially canceled"

NMSU suspends activities at training center after student-athletes, staff member test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMSU suspends activities at training center after student-athletes, staff member test positive for COVID-19"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime