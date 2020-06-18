Breaking News
SWAT Team called in to help Gang Unit in Far East El Paso

SWAT Team helps Gang Unit arrest suspect in Far East El Paso

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
swat_1431288156791.jpg

UPDATE: The El Paso Police Department said the suspect is in custody.

The name of the person arrested and the details of the case will be released at a later time, police said. However, police did say the suspect was wanted on a high-risk warrant.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT Team has been called out to a Far East El Paso neighborhood to assist the Gang Unit.

The situation is happening in the 4100 block of Tierra Bronce Drive. Police sent an alert about the situation just before 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. KTSM will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DACA recipient relieved

Thumbnail for the video titled "DACA recipient relieved"

Schumer: 'I cried tears of joy' on DACA decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schumer: 'I cried tears of joy' on DACA decision"

TWC plans to reinstate work search requirements July 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "TWC plans to reinstate work search requirements July 6"

Grandma Coco celebrates 100th Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandma Coco celebrates 100th Birthday"

Texas Democratic Party asks Supreme Court to hear its case on mail-in voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Democratic Party asks Supreme Court to hear its case on mail-in voting"

Rhinos to join North American Hockey League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rhinos to join North American Hockey League"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime