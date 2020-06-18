SWAT Team helps Gang Unit arrest suspect in Far East El Paso

UPDATE: The El Paso Police Department said the suspect is in custody.

The name of the person arrested and the details of the case will be released at a later time, police said. However, police did say the suspect was wanted on a high-risk warrant.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT Team has been called out to a Far East El Paso neighborhood to assist the Gang Unit.

The situation is happening in the 4100 block of Tierra Bronce Drive. Police sent an alert about the situation just before 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. KTSM will update the story as more information becomes available.