Suspects in Socorro car burglaries sought by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Police are hoping to identify the people involved in a string of burglaries over the weekend.

It happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 18, when Socorro Police say several cars were broken into in the Chris Forbes Circle area. Investigators say the suspects and suspect vehicle were captured on security cameras at one of the homes in the area.

If you have any information that would help authorities identify the burglars, you’re asked to contact Socorro Police at (915) 858-6983 or call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477).

Socorro Police are the latest law enforcement agency to report an increase in car burglaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities remind residents to take valuables inside and always lock your vehicles.