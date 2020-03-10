Suspected wrong-way drunk driver accused of crashing into NMSP Officer

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A 39-year-old Vado woman was arrested by New Mexico State Police early Saturday morning after allegedly driving drunk on the wrong side of I-25 in Las Cruces.

Brenda Alonzo Martinez, 39, is charged with Aggravated DWI, Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting/Evading an Officer, No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Reckless Driving.

According to NMSP, they responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-25 north of Las Cruces around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning. The vehicle was reportedly driving south in the northbound lanes. Officers spotted the vehicle at mile marker 14 and attempted to stop the driver.

The driver, later identified as Alonzo Martinez, did not stop for the officers and hit one of the patrol units, causing heavy damage. A second responding unit was able to stop the vehicle in the median, where Alonzo Martinez was eventually detained.

The NMSP Officer involved in the crash was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she was later released from the hospital.

Alonzo Martinez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where she is being held without bond.

