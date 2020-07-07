Suspected cockfighting ring busted by EPCSO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old El Paso man was arrested on suspicion of operating a cockfighting ring in Far East El Paso County July 4.

Juan Eduardo Montanes, 30, is charged with Cockfighting and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the County Animal Welfare department was dispatched to the 100 block of Kennermont Drive on Saturday, July 4, about possible cockfighting. The Animal Welfare officers determined that cockfighting had occurred on the property and notified the Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation.

Sheriff’s investigators obtained a search warrant and located a cockfighting ring, several roosters including injured and dead roosters, and other implements used in cockfighting.

The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department took custody of the remaining roosters.

Montanes posted bond and was released the same day.