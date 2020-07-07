1  of  2
Breaking News
Catholic Diocese of El Paso halts reopening plans
Locomotive FC opts to play first two home matches without fans in attendance

Suspected cockfighting ring busted by EPCSO

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old El Paso man was arrested on suspicion of operating a cockfighting ring in Far East El Paso County July 4.

Juan Eduardo Montanes, 30, is charged with Cockfighting and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the County Animal Welfare department was dispatched to the 100 block of Kennermont Drive on Saturday, July 4, about possible cockfighting. The Animal Welfare officers determined that cockfighting had occurred on the property and notified the Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation.

Sheriff’s investigators obtained a search warrant and located a cockfighting ring, several roosters including injured and dead roosters, and other implements used in cockfighting.

The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department took custody of the remaining roosters.

Montanes posted bond and was released the same day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

After Supreme Court ruling, what's next for DACA?

Thumbnail for the video titled "After Supreme Court ruling, what's next for DACA?"

Some law enforcement agencies in Texas say they will not enforce Gov. Abbott's mask order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some law enforcement agencies in Texas say they will not enforce Gov. Abbott's mask order"

Foreign students risk losing VISA if they take online courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foreign students risk losing VISA if they take online courses"

Catholic Diocese of El Paso halts reopening plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catholic Diocese of El Paso halts reopening plans"

MEX BORDER CLOSE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEX BORDER CLOSE"

Monday July 6 Borderland COVID Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday July 6 Borderland COVID Update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime