1  of  2
Breaking News
Overnight shooting reported near Socorro Activities Complex El Paso records second-largest single-day COVID-19 spike

Suspected car thieves sought by police

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are offering a cash award for assistance in identifying a couple suspected of stealing a car and abandoning it after it broke down.

The 2005 Pontiac Grand AM was stolen from the parking lot of the Food King located at 9480 Viscount Boulevard during the overnight hours of Friday, May 29. Less than a month later, the car was located at Speaking Rock Casino, located at 9100 Socorro Road.

Investigators say the couple was driving the car when it broke down, forcing them to abandon it at Speaking Rock on June 19. Video surveillance at the casino captured the pair as they left the car and investigators are now hoping someone can help identify them.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this couple should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

BR.com SAN DIEGO ENGLISH WHIP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR.com SAN DIEGO ENGLISH WHIP"

El Pasoans reflect on Juneteenth amid ongoing protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoans reflect on Juneteenth amid ongoing protests"

East El Paso bar issued 30-day permit suspension for reportedly not following COVID-19 protocols

Thumbnail for the video titled "East El Paso bar issued 30-day permit suspension for reportedly not following COVID-19 protocols"

County trying to get the duck out of Ascarate Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "County trying to get the duck out of Ascarate Park"

Sunland Park police force placed in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunland Park police force placed in quarantine"

Downtown Management District launches "Fresh Air Food Court"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Management District launches "Fresh Air Food Court""
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime