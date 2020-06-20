Suspected car thieves sought by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are offering a cash award for assistance in identifying a couple suspected of stealing a car and abandoning it after it broke down.

The 2005 Pontiac Grand AM was stolen from the parking lot of the Food King located at 9480 Viscount Boulevard during the overnight hours of Friday, May 29. Less than a month later, the car was located at Speaking Rock Casino, located at 9100 Socorro Road.

Investigators say the couple was driving the car when it broke down, forcing them to abandon it at Speaking Rock on June 19. Video surveillance at the casino captured the pair as they left the car and investigators are now hoping someone can help identify them.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this couple should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.