Suspect who injured officer while fleeing police at Las Cruces Sonic restaurant arrested in Juarez

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The suspect accused of injuring an officer in February as he sped away from police at a Sonic in Las Cruces was arrested on Thursday in Juarez.

Authorities in Juarez, Chihuahua, have identified Mark James Esquibel, 40, as the man wanted by U.S. officials for the New Mexico incident.

According to Alejandro Ruvalcaba, a Chihuahua state police spokesman, agents were looking for Esquibel because he was being sought by U.S. authorities.

Mexican police located him in a hotel in south Juarez. When they attempted to arrest Esquibel, he pulled out a weapon and began shooting at the agents, killing one and injuring two others. The two other agents remain in stable condition.

Juarez media reports say two other people were with Esquibel at the time of the shooting, but police have not confirmed that.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Esquibel was allegedly responsible for injuring a police officer while speeding away. A warrant for his arrest was issued for violating terms of his probation.

A Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson said preliminary information from the investigation indicates officers were conducting a welfare check on the subject when it was deemed necessary to take him into custody. Police believe at least one round was fired during the incident.