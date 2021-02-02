Suspect tasered at Westside Target after struggle with police

El Paso Police Department cars could be seen parked in front of the Target on Sunland Park Drive on the Westside on Tuesday.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A suspect was tasered and arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a struggle with police.

According to the El Paso Police Department, at just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, EPPD officers responded to the Target store at 801 Sunland Park Dr. because of a report that a person was criminally trespassing and disturbing customers.

Police came into contact with a person that they described as belligerent and armed with a gun. A struggle between the person and police then occurred.

The person was arrested after being tasered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.