Suspect tasered at Westside Target after struggle with police

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso Police Department cars could be seen parked in front of the Target on Sunland Park Drive on the Westside on Tuesday.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A suspect was tasered and arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a struggle with police.

According to the El Paso Police Department, at just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, EPPD officers responded to the Target store at 801 Sunland Park Dr. because of a report that a person was criminally trespassing and disturbing customers.

Police came into contact with a person that they described as belligerent and armed with a gun. A struggle between the person and police then occurred.

The person was arrested after being tasered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local gun owners respond to Governor's stance on protecting gun rights

Getting the Job with Workforce Solutions Borderplex- Work it! Virtual Job Fair

The Birds and The Bees interview

Update your home decor, Borderland style

El Paso mom starts outdoor PE class

Local officials critique Governor Greg Abbott's State of the State address

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime