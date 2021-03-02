Suspect in West El Paso vandalism case captured in East Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say the man suspected of vandalizing several businesses including, banks, cell phone stores and a local television station was arrested in East Texas.

The name of the suspect was not released by police, but they say he was apprehended on an unrelated charge across the state.

The suspect is accused of vandalizing several businesses during the overnight hours of February 25 along Mesa in West El Paso. He was spotted on surveillance smashing glass storefront doors before fleeing in a dark-colored truck.

EPPD says the case will be turned over to the District Attorney for prosecution.

