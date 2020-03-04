Suspect in Upper Valley SWAT situation had pattern of alleged violence against victim

These photos were shared to KTSM by a viewer who lives in the neighborhood.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An escalating series of events in an off and on three-month-old relationship led to an alleged assault and SWAT situation in the Upper Valley earlier this week, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Pedro Romero, 25, is charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit other Felony after the incident during the early morning hours of March 2. It happened at the victim’s home in the 900 block of White River Place in the Upper Valley.

Court documents obtained by KTSM show an escalation of violence toward the victim, whom he had only been dating for three months. On Valentine’s Day, the two got into an argument over bedcovers when Romero allegedly violently attacked the victim by hitting her repeatedly and biting her. He allegedly took her cell phone away during her attempt to call 9-1-1.

Two weeks later, on February 28, Romero allegedly returned to the victim’s home in the Upper Valley. When he was told that he couldn’t be on the property by the victim, he allegedly pushed his way into the home, attacking her. Court documents state that Romero once again took her phone when she attempted to call 9-1-1.

The victim reported being hit so hard she temporarily lost hearing in her right ear in the assault.

According to jail records, Romero was not arrested in either incident. Instead, warrants were issued for his arrest on two counts of Interference with Request for Emergency Assistance, Assualt/Impeding Breath or Circulation, and Burglary of Habitation.

Three days after the February 28th call, on March 2, at 7 a.m., Romero returned to the victim’s home, where he allegedly broke in and assaulted the victim for the third time. He barricaded himself inside the home while she was eventually able to escape with her small child.

El Paso Police Department’s SWAT team was called to the scene, where Romero surrendered after a three-hour standoff.

Romero was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on the outstanding warrants and a new Burglary of a Habitation charge. He is in custody on a $108,500 bond.

El Paso Police have not release Romero’s booking photo.