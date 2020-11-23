Suspect in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces released from hospital, charged with three felonies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old Las Cruces man who was shot by a Las Cruces Police Department officer in an incident on Saturday night has been released from the hospital and is now facing three felony charges stemming from the incident.

Daniel Villa was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

About 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a domestic call on the 100 block of Cinnabar Lane. Upon arrival police made contact with Villa.

Limited information from the investigation is available at this time, but preliminary information indicates a Las Cruces police officer fired at least one round from his department-issue handgun that struck Villa. Villa was transported to an area hospital and was released from that hospital on Monday.

Villa was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

The shooting is being investigated by the multi-agency Officer-involved Incident Task Force. The task force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.

Additional information on this incident will be released when the investigation is complete.

