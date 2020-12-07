Suspect in Las Cruces burglary tries to evade arrest by hiding in garbage bin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly burglarized a smoke shop on University Avenue.

Marcus Volpato, 19, has been charged with felony counts of criminal damage to property, non-residential burglary and breaking and entering. Volpato also faces a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, a Las Cruces police officer was patrolling a retail center at 1001 E. University Ave. when he spotted a masked man standing in front of a broken window at World Peace Smoke Shop.

The suspect took off running northbound between buildings. The officer drove to the back of the business and located the suspect hiding in a commercial garbage bin.

The officer ordered the suspect out of the container and took him into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Volpato. Upon further investigation, officers located Volpato’s backpack nearby and a handgun inside the waste container. The backpack contained items believed to be stolen from World Peace Smoke Shop.

Volpato was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

