Suspect burglarizes East El Paso burger restaurant in January

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for burglarizing a restaurant in East El Paso County.

On Jan. 26, at approximately 1:40 am, an unknown male entered the Toro Burger Restaurant located at 13034 Eastlake Boulevard. Video surveillance captured the suspect taking a safe and a cash drawer from the business. The suspect appears to be a tall white male with a medium build.

Anyone with any information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at; www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.

